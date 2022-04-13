Yash REACTS to whether KGF Chapter 2 will break RRR's box office record

Rocking star Yash has been on a promotional spree. Ahead of the release of his highly-anticipated movie KGF Chapter 2, Yash has been touring cities and giving media interviews to promote the Prashanth Neel directorial which is expected to have a massive opening day. KGF Chapter 2 will hit theatres on April 14.

During one of the recent promotional events of KGF Chapter 2, when Yash was asked about expectations from his upcoming film and whether or not he thinks KGF Chapter 2 will be able to break the record set by SS Rajamouli's latest outing RRR, he said that he never thinks of breaking records instead he's only interested in creating new ones.

"What I believe is once the movie is released and if that works and if they (audience) like it, then they will promote the movie more than me. So, then it is left to them how many people it will reach. Yes of course we are expecting a huge number. I never think like we have to break this record or that record. I only think about the potential of the industry, the potential of what we have done and record banane mein zyada interest rehta hai, record todne ka sochta hi nahi main. Naya record banana hain. Everybody should do that. Whoever comes after us also they should set a new benchmark so we can aim at bigger things, that how I look at things," Yash told the media contingent at one of the press events.

Meanwhile, as per reports, KGF Chapter 2 certainly appears to be on track to break box office records. In terms of advance booking in the Hindi market, the Yash starrer has already exceeded SS Rajamouli's RRR.

According to the current trade chatter, KGF Chapter 2 is on track to smash a new box office record on its first day of release, based on early booking reports.

Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, made his debut in Kannada industry with Moggina Manasu in 2008 and later delivered many commercial hits, including Modalasala, Rajadhani, Kirataka, Drama, Mr. And Mrs. Ramachari, Masterpiece and Santhu Straight Forward.

But the Prashanth Neel-directed period action film KGF Chapter 1 changed the course of the 36-year-old actor's career as he found a wider acceptance from the audiences beyond the Kannada film industry for his role of Rocky, a high-ranking assassin in Mumbai who works his way to the throne of Kolar Gold Fields.

Apart from Yash, KGF Chapter 2 will see Srinidhi Shetty reprising the role of Rocky Bhai's love interest Reena Desai with the new additions of Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, among others.