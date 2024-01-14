Headlines

HanuMan box office collection day 2: Prashanth Varma's film continues to perform well, earns Rs 12.50 crore

Prasanth Varma's HanuMan starring Teja Sajja is estimated to collect Rs 12.50 on day two.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 09:59 AM IST

Prasanth Varma's Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, released on Friday, continued to perform well at the box office. On Saturday, the film showed growth and earned Rs 12.50 crore.

As per Sacnilk.com, Prasanth Varma's HanuMan is estimated to collect Rs 12.50 on day two. Makar Sankranti proves to be a favorable release window, yet the ticket counters offer a variety of choices. The superhero movie is gaining attention regardless of the competition.

Before Makar Sankranti, several South Indian films hit the theaters, with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan being among the contenders on the cinema screens. Additionally, Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, is also being released in its Tamil version

Teja Sajja, the film's lead, expressed his joy about the project. Teja said: "Being a part of Hanuman is truly special. In the mystical world of Anjanadri, a young and frail lad, once irresponsible, is bestowed with supernatural abilities through the blessings of Lord Hanuman. He takes on a formidable power monger, harnessing the strength of mighty Lord Hanuman. The graph of the character is what inspired me so much and the film has transformed me truly.”

Hanuman is presented by RKD Studios, while PrimeShow Entertainment is the producer of the film. Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

