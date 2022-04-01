BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook prank ARMY on April Fools’ Day

Today is April Fools' Day, and we all know how BTS members live pranking their fans (ARMY). Band members have been quite cleverly leaping on the boat on April 1st, as they have every year. The hoax began when Jimin successfully hacked BTS's Twitter account and renamed it to his own name, 'Jimin Park.'

He also changed the cover photo to a photo of himself with blue hair, and the display profile to a photo of himself as a child. But it was Jimin's tweet that made the ARMY giggle, “It seems as though Jimin tried to reset the account to original settings but was unable to as he soon sent out an adorable tweet saying, “Don’t know how to change to original. Don’t know anything. #JIMIN”.

jimin changed his instagram profile pic to bang pd and his bio to "father of bts" pic.twitter.com/UnouOPUMxh — hourly jimin (@hourlyjmn) March 31, 2022

Not just Jimin, but other BTS members used these cute things to play a joke on ARMY. Jin, the group's oldest member, also changed his Instagram profile picture to Jhin. Jhin is a character in the video game League of Legends, and given the BTS members' interest in gaming, it's a natural fit. 'Jin of BTS from BIGHIT MUSIC' was replaced with 'In the field, I bloom like a flower blooming in red dawn' in the bio.

BTS's leader RM attempted but failed to pull off a prank for his fans. The challenge is particularly difficult for RM, who reportedly attempted but failed to change his name from 'RM' to 'MR'. It became 'MR' after numerous efforts and a "stern" call to Instagram.

The Bangtan Boys, meantime, are preparing for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. However, member Jungkook, who is presently battling COVID-19 in South Korea, is unlikely to perform this year.