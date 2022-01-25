BTS: After Jungkook mispronounces Chipotle as Chicotle, food chain changes name on Twitter; ARMY reacts

The American food chain Chipotle, specialising in Mexican food of tacos and burritos, changed its display name on Twitter to Chicotle because of the South Korean boy band BTS. Wondering why? Jungkook, one of the members of the pop culture sensation, mispronounced Chipotle as 'Chicotle' in one of the YouTube videos shared on the official YouTube channel of the band.

BTS' official YouTube channel keeps sharing short behind-the-scenes videos called Bangtan Bomb featuring the seven members of the band namely RM, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. In one of the recent Bangtan Bomb videos, the septet is seen enjoying their Mexican meal from the Chipotle restaurant and Jeon Jungkook mispronounced its name as Chicotle.

The video is filmed after their performance at 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in Los Angeles. As Jungkook is seen taking a look inside his meal in the video, he asks “How do you eat this? What is this? Chicotle?”. J-Hope joins him and adds, “I thought they said chocolate at first”. As both of them are seen relishing their food, Jungkook says, “I love this. I want to eat this every day”.

Seeing the global popularity of BTS, Chipotle didn't leave a chance to turn this moment into an amazing marketing opportunity and changed its Twitter display name to 'Chicotle'.







The popular food chain also tweeted "gm tannies" from their Twitter account, which surprised the whole BTS fandom called the A.R.M.Y. (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth). 'Tannies' is how the fandom addresses the BTS group affectionately. Their tweet was met with a humongous response on the micro-blogging platform as the ARMY flooded the comments section and quote-tweeted it pouring their love for the boy band.

gm tannies — Chicotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 23, 2022

Chipotle even teased ARMY when it hinted that it will soon announce a special discount code for the official fandom when the ARMY members joked about the same.

The South Korean boy band is extremely famous in India as well with fan edits showing BTS members grooving to hit Bollywood and South Indian songs going viral each day.