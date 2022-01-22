Jimmy Kimmel compares BTS to Covid-19, gets slammed by ARMY

Jimmy Kimmel, a talk show personality, compared BTS to Covid-19, describing them as "both very dangerous." Ashley Park, a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, talked about singing BTS' Dynamite on her programme Emily in Paris.

Jimmy Kimmel spoke about BTS appearing on his show and said, “You sang a BTS song on the show and I wonder what the fallout from something like that is because I know that. We have had BTS on our show and people are absolutely their fans, like they will camp out, and they are probably out in the parking lot, waiting for the next time they come on. They are absolutely crazed for these guys. You have to be careful with an ARMY because they could attack. After this, Ashley said that she is ARMY and Jimmy replied, “Then you won’t get attacked.”

An ecstatic Ashley then talked about her performance to Dynamite, which BTS members RM and V shared on their Instagram profiles. She said that her body felt different at the same moment and that she thought she was going into shock. She claimed, however, that she was diagnosed with the Omicron type of Covid-19 after being tested.

At this, Jimmy said, “Thought it was BTS fever? Oh, they are both are very dangerous. You are lucky to come out of those alive.”

The BTS fandom was not pleased with Jimmy's comments on the group.

OMG #jimmykimmel has now compared #bts to #Covid_19



This is very racist bcs BTS is Korean and covid is Chinese.. But he is implying that they are all Asians and doubt forgetting yellow fever

I request my Twitter army friends to Trend #JimmyKimmelRacist https://t.co/KSzLZOfoFS — Light (@just_bored11) January 22, 2022

Another fan tweeted, "Could have said the flu. But had to say COVID? in the middle of the pandemic in 2022 :) whyyy?"

Ashley recently sang the song 'Dynamite' costumed as half man and half woman in Emily in Paris. V used black and white heart emojis to share the video on his Instagram account.