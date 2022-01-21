Video of BTS members dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ goes viral – WATCH

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are frequently seen grooving to Indian songs in fan edits made by Indian BTS fans. BTS members are seen dancing to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number from 'Pushpa:The Rise' in the latest fan edit.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the fan page captioned it, “BTS doesn't follow the beat. The beat follows BTS." The video also had the text “The T in BTS stands for Tollywood.”

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna appear in 'Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa' has grossed more than Rs 300 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. While the south language versions of the film have been uploaded on Amazon Prime Video, the Hindi version is still playing in theatres and doing well.

Previously, The 'Saami Saami' song had been added a video's background music. In the video, V and Jungkook began by effortlessly dancing to the song before Jimin makes a stunning entrance. The video is entertaining to watch and is now trending on social media.

The BTS lads have never visited India, although they have a sizable fan base there. The Indian BTS Army has a long list of members, ranging from Bollywood actors to college students. The group stated that once the pandemic is gone in 2020, they will travel to India. Meanwhile, the septet will perform in Seoul in March for their ‘Permission To Dance’ On Stage performance