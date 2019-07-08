'Bigil' update: Thalapathy Vijay turns singer for AR Rahman's composition 'Verithanam'

All Thalapathy Vijay fans are super excited for his upcoming release Bigil. The first posters of the movie caused an uproar among the fans. The movie which was previously titled Thalapathy 63, has brought around surprises one after another.

The makers have brought another update for Thalapathy Vijay's fans. Vijay has turned singer for Bigil. If that was not enough, he has collaborated with music director AR Rahman for the song which has been titled 'Verithanam'. The lyrics for this song are penned by Vivek, who worked with Vijay previously in Mersal.

Sharing the update, producer Archana Kalpathi tweeted, "A big thank you to our #Thalapthy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen (sic)"

See her tweet here:

A big thank you to our #Thalapathy from all of us (His fans) for granting our request to sing in this album Trust me the song is #Verithanam Thank you @arrahman Sir, @Atlee_dir @Lyricist_Vivek for making this happen @SonyMusicSouth #Bigil pic.twitter.com/WAZbT3eFos — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) July 8, 2019

Apart from Vijay, Bigil stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Vivekh, Indhuja Ravichandran and Varsha Bollamma in pivotal roles. Directed by Atlee, the movie has wrapped up majority of its portions and is slated to released on October 27, on the occasion of Diwali.