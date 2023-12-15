Headlines

Bhuvan Bam to Kusha Kapila: Social media influencers who impressed with their acting chops in 2023

A look at some of the popular social media influencers who created a mark with their performance in mainstream cinema and OTT in 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 05:26 PM IST

After entertaining the audience with their content online, social media influencers are now taking over Bollywood, spreading their magic on the big screens. Several influencers created their mark this year with their performances in the mainstream cinema and on OTT as well. From Bhuvan Bam to Kusha Kapila, in 2023, the influencers left no stone unturned to conquer the glamour industry. 

Some influencers made their grand Bollywood debut this year and others like Kusha Kapila who are already a part of mainstream cinema, impressed the audience with their acting chops in 2023. Here's a look at some of the popular social media influencers who ruled the hearts of the audience with their performances 

1- Srishti Dixit

Srishti Dixit enjoys a huge fan following of 749K on Instagram. She is best known for her funny, quirky videos on YouTube and Instagram. She made her acting debut in 2023 alongside one of the A-listers in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal, in YRF's film The Great Indian Family wherein she essayed the role of Vicky's sister. Though the film tanked at the box office, her performance in the film was much appreciated by the audience. 

2- Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's film Ghost Stories in 2020. However, the social media influencer who enjoys a huge fan following of 3.4 million followers, captivated the audience with her performance in not one but two films. The actress starred alongside Shilpa Shetty in the film Sukhee and also impressed the audience with her short but impactful role in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. 

3- Dolly Singh 

Dolly Singh made her grand Bollywood debut alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL in 2022. However, she was one of the leads in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. She played the role of Bhumi Pednekar's best friend and entertained the audience with her performance in the film. 

4- Shibani Bedi 

Shibani Bedi is another talented content creator who impressed the audience with her powerful performance as a single mother and true best friend in the film Thank You For Coming. She has worked in other Bollywood films like Bharat and Why Cheat India and enjoys a great fan following of 326K followers. 

5-Sushant Divgikr 

Sushnat Divgikr is an Indian model, actor, singer and drag queen who was crowned as Mr Gay in 2014. He made a stunning Bollywood debut in the movie Thank You For Coming and not only this, He became the first trans person to sing in a Bollywood film. His performance in the film earned him immense praise from the audience. 

6- Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam delighted fans with his second web series Taaza Khabar. His performance in the series was widely appreciated and the audience termed him as the 'next superstar'. His performance as Vasya, a slum boy who embarks on a journey that turns him into a dreaded gangster, connected with the netizens. 

 
