Aarya actor Tariq Vasudeva calls social media 'a crowded place', says 'it has become very...' | Exclusive

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Aarya star Tariq Vasudeva, who starred in films Talaash, Band Bajaa Baaraat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Lolly LLB, interacted with DNA. In an exclusive conversation with DNA, he talked about his personal life.

The actor opened up about his school days and revealed that he was always involved in extra-curricular activities. He said, “I was never good at science and maths but I was good at history. I was good at theatres, I did a lot of plays. Those were my areas of interest. I like music also, I like to play piano.”

On being asked about one incident that changed his life, Tariq said, “There are so many moments but I guess my grandmother, my naani, has always been a very strong person, a very strong personality, the way she handles things, she doesn’t let anything affect her, she has passed away now but she was very determined throughout her life. She has lionheart, she would not let any problem affect her confidence. She helped a lot of other people throughout her life even when she didn’t have the resources. That is something that I really learned, that is not just one moment. So many moments I saw her dealing with problems but not losing determination. This is one biggest learning that I learned from her.”

The actor also talked about social media and called it a crowded place. He said, “The thing is with social media, it has become very crowded because you have commercials ads on social media, you have products, you have political posts, you have posts that are dealing with films and theatres. On social media, there are so many people on there. So I think what is important is to be honest but at the same time, you should keep in mind that you are able to influence other people as well. So that is the strength and weakness of social media. Strength is that you have really have a positive impact on people. If you are always looking at the positive side of it so that things get better, so you will automatically have a positive impact on people who are looking up to you.”

 

 

 

