Aamir Khan to star opposite Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel film: Report

Jr NTR-Aamir Khan-Prashanth Neel/File photos

Prashanth Neel, director of the blockbuster films KGF Chapter 1 and 2, plans to rope in Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan for his movie with Jr NTR, sources close to him stated as per an IANS report. The sources also stated that the movie is going to be a major pan-India release.

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR have already announced their project, which is tentatively titled NTR31. The team is considering Aamir for the role opposite the RRR star. The project is likely to be rolled out in the next year.

Presently, Prashanth is busy with Prabhas-starrer Salaar, which is slated to hit theatres on September 28 next year. Sources say that he is now engaged in the post-production work of the movie.

Talking about Aamir's association with Jr NTR, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor joined him, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and the maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli in the RRR pre-release promotions in Delhi. The Bollywood superstar even learnt the hook step of the popular song Naacho Naacho from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR during the event.

During their interaction, Aamir asked several questions to the team which included quizzing Rajamouli about his secret to connecting with so many people across the country through his pan-India films. Rajamouli replied to Aamir that the first movie accepted across India was the latter's own film Lagaan, which was nominated at the 2001 Oscars under the Best International Feature Film category.

Coming back to Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel, the director has stated that the idea for the film originated in his head 20 years ago, but its magnitude and scale held him back. The film was officially announced by the actor himself on his 39th birthday on May 20 earlier this year.



READ | Can RRR become the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 beating KGF Chapter 2?