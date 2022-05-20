Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Adorable photos of RRR actor with wife Lakshmi Pranathi, sons Abhay Ram-Bhargava Ram

The RRR star Jr NTR celebrates his 39th birthday on May 20. Here are some of his cute pictures with his family.
Jr NTR, who has gained nationwide fame after his portrayal of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR along with Ram Charan's Alluri Sitaram Raju, has turned 39 on May 20. He married Lakshmi Pranathi on May 5, 2011, and has two little sons named Abhay Ram, born on July 22, 2014, and Bhargava Ram, born on June 4, 2018. Here are some adorable photos of their family. (All images: Jr NTR/Instagram)
1. Jr NTR's family celebrating Holi together
In this photo from Holi 2020, Jr NTR and his family can be seen celebrating Holi, the festival of colours together.
2. Jr NTR's first post on Instagram
Jr NTR made his debut on Instagram with this adorable photo in which he is seen clicking another adorable photo.
3. Family's photo from Bhargava's naming ceremony
Jr NTR shared this extremely cute picture from his younger son Bharvaga's naming ceremony a few days after his birth.
4. Jr NTR with his two little munchkins
Family festivities! The first photo is clicked on Diwali 2021 and the second photo is clicked on Christmas 2020.
5. Jr NTR with Abhay Ram
Clicked against the backdrop of Eiffel Tower, Jr NTR captioned this photo with Abhay as, "An eyeful of the Eiffel".
6. Jr NTR with Bhargava Ram
Jr NTR posted this sweet photo with his younger son Bhargava when he turned one year older three years back.
7. NTR 31 with KGF director Prashanth Neel
In a sweet coincidence, Jr NTR and NTR 31's director Prashanth Neel celebrate their wedding anniversary on the same date.