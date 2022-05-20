Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Adorable photos of RRR actor with wife Lakshmi Pranathi, sons Abhay Ram-Bhargava Ram

The RRR star Jr NTR celebrates his 39th birthday on May 20. Here are some of his cute pictures with his family.

Jr NTR, who has gained nationwide fame after his portrayal of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR along with Ram Charan's Alluri Sitaram Raju, has turned 39 on May 20. He married Lakshmi Pranathi on May 5, 2011, and has two little sons named Abhay Ram, born on July 22, 2014, and Bhargava Ram, born on June 4, 2018. Here are some adorable photos of their family. (All images: Jr NTR/Instagram)