Can RRR become the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 beating KGF Chapter 2?

The SS Rajamouli-directed action packed extravaganza RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, collected around Rs 1150 crore at the worldwide box office during its initial release in March. Next month, in April, Yash starrer KGF broke RRR's record earning Rs 1200 crore at the global box office.

As RRR has now released in Japan on October 21, it has been creating records and has collected JPY 185 million, which is equivalent to Rs 10 crore, in its three weeks of theatrical run, as shared by film trade analyst Ramesh Bala. If the film continues its success in the Asian nation, it is all set to become the highest grossing Indian film of 2022 heading past KGF's collections.

Sharing the details about RRR's box office success in Japan on Monday, November 7, the official Twitter handles of Rajamouli's film wrote, "The Rage of #RRRMovie’s Run at Japan’s Box office is unstoppable. Since the release, the film is constantly receiving lots of appreciation. We are happy to share that our film got 1,22,727 footfalls by 3rd weekend (17 days)."

The Rage of #RRRMovie's Run at Japan's Box office is unstoppable. Since the release, the film is constantly receiving lots of appreciation.



We are happy to share that our film got 1,22,727 footfalls by 3rd weekend (17 days). November 7, 2022

#RRR has made India proud again! The film has collected over 185Million ¥ in just 3 weeks of it's release in Japan November 8, 2022

The Telugu blockbuster film has now become the third-highest grossing Indian film in Japan. Rajinikanth starrer 1995 masala film Muthu is the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan with collections of JPY 400 million (Rs 22 crore 30 lakh) when it was released there in 1998. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the next on the list with JPY 300 million (Rs 16 crore 73 lakh).



RRR also created the record of highest first-week collections for an Indian film in Japan earning 73 million yen, i.e. Rs 4 crore 7 lakh. The other movies in the list of highest-grossing Indian films in Japan include Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots (JPY 170 million), Sridevi's English Vinglish (JPY 130 million), Akshay Kumar's PadMan (JPY 90 million), Aamir's Dangal (JPY 80 million), and Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (JPY 75 million).