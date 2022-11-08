RRR: The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra heaps praise on SS Rajamouli's film, says 'believe the hype'

RRR-Ritesh Batra/File photos

The SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR has been one of the most appreciated films of the year. Now, The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra has heaped praise on Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer Telugu blockbuster. Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, November 8, Ritesh wrote, "RRR is the most well executed, spectacular movie I've seen in a long long time! It's a must watch in a movie theater! Believe the hype! @ssrajamouli makes us so proud!".

Earlier, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn, and Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo have praised SS Rajamouli's film, which also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles playing Ram Charan's wife and father respectively.

RRR and The Lunchbox have a strange connection. When the Rajamouli-directed film was not sent as India's entry to the Oscars this year, netizens took over Twitter and lashed out at the Film Federation of India for snubbing RRR and said that India has done the same mistake as it did nine years when The Lunchbox, which was critically and commercially appreciated the world over, was not sent as India's entry for Oscars in 2013.

RRR is the most well executed, spectacular movie I've seen in a long long time! It's a must watch in a movie theater! Believe the hype! @ssrajamouli makes us so proud! November 7, 2022

Both times two Gujarati films were sent as India's official entry to the Oscars. In 2013, The Good Road was chosen, which became the first Gujarati film to represent the nation at the prestigious awards show, and this year, Pan Nalin's Chhello Show has been picked as India's entry for the Academy Awards next year.



READ | RRR fans express anger after Oscars 2023 snubbing, netizens call it 'the same mistake as The Lunchbox'

Though RRR hasn't been sent as India's official entry, its distributors in the USA Variance Films have launched an elaborate campaign for the Oscars 2023. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The nominations for the same will be announced on January 24 next year.