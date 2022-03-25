RRR movie: Know full form of SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film

SS Rajamouli's period-action drama 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the leading roles and Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended pivotal cameos has opened to a widespread release on March 25 with a terrific response and amazing reviews. After Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning' in 2015, the entire nation was left puzzled with one question: 'Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?' and now, after 'RRR' has hit theatres, the citizens are wondering what does the title 'RRR' means?

As people waited for two years to get the answer to the first question in 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' that was released in 2017, you won't have to wait anymore to find out the full form of 'RRR'. The title has different abbreviations in different languages, but the most common one is in Hindi and English - 'Rise Roar Revolt' as seen in the film's posters.

'RRR' means Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, Raththam Ranam Rowthiram in Tamil, Rudhiram Ranam Roudhram in Malayalam, and Roudra Rana Rudhira in Kannada - all of these translate to Rage, War, Blood. Well, apart from the full form, there is another reason why the film is titled 'RRR'.

When the filmmaker along with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Alia Bhatt had come to promote their film on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in January, the comedian had asked him to reveal the reason behind naming the film as 'RRR'. Rajamouli had then said, "In the beginning, we didn't know what to put the title as, so we thought we should refer to the project as 'RRR' because of - Ram Charan, Rama Rao (Jr NTR), and Rajamouli. We started putting hashtags as RRR and the response of the audience was overwhelming so we kept 'RRR' as the title."



'RRR - Rise Roar Revolt' is a fitting title since it is a fictional story inspired by the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes.