RRR fans express anger after Oscars 2023 snubbing, netizens call it 'the same mistake as The Lunchbox'

After SS Rajamouli's period-actioner RRR was not picked as India's official entry to the Oscars 2023 and instead a Gujarati film Chello Show aka Last Film Show by Pan Nalin was chosen, the film's fans expressed their anger as the Telugu-language film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has emerged as the moviegoers' favourite in the West who can't stop going gaga over the film's spectacular action set pieces and its epic storytelling.

Netizens took over the micro-blogging platform and lashed out at the Film Federation of India for snubbing RRR and said that India has done the same mistake as it did nine years when The Lunchbox, which was critically and commercially appreciated the world over, was not sent as India's entry for Oscars and instead, The Good Road was chosen, which became the first Gujarati film to represent the nation at the prestigious awards show.

"They will never learn. RRR was our best bet at getting Oscar recognition since The Lunchbox. But they sent a Gujarati movie called "The Good Road" in 2013 and now again we're doing the same mistake", wrote one Twitter user, while another tweeted, "RRR was probably Indian cinema's best bet at getting oscar recognition since The Lunchbox".



Another tweet read, "And we blew our best chance at Oscar glory. Just like The lunchbox #RRR got snubbed Thank you selectors you guys never disappoint in disappointing #RRRForOscars". "In the last 10 years, India had two chances of earning a nomination - The Lunchbox and #RRR and both films (whatever you think of them individually) were the 'right' film because they had earned noticeable appreciation, visibility, and press coverage in the American media", read another tweet.

Even a US film critic shared his displeasure and wrote, "No #RRR at the Oscars for international feature. India, for the second time in recent memory, has chosen another film over the one they probably could have won with. The first was them not choosing THE LUNCHBOX."

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The nominations for the same will be announced on January 24 next year.