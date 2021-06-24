NTA JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021, CLAT, NEST Exam Dates: Latest updates about National Entrance Tests

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic in India, along with CBSE and ICSE, the examinations of many state boards across the country were also canceled. In addition to this, the entrance examinations of courses like medical engineering and law were also postponed.

After national level tests like JEE, NEET, and CLAT, among others, were postponed, now, preparations are being made to conduct examinations for admission in engineering, medical and law courses.

Let us tell you the latest updates regarding these National Entrance Tests.

NTA NEET UG 2021 Date

Speaking of the NEET exam, it is held for admission in medical colleges across the country, and currently, there is talk of postponing the NEET UG 2021 for the time being. Till now the government has not given any clear decision regarding this. This examination is to be conducted on August 1.

Amid this, the latest update regarding the engineering entrance exam JEE Main is that the Union Education Ministry is contemplating conducting the remaining two phases of the engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2021 in July and August. According to a report in Aaj Tak, a final decision in this regard is yet to be taken as the ministry is in the process of reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

As of now, the date of JEE Main exam has not changed. According to the fixed date sheet, this exam will be held on July 17, 2021. The results of the same will be announced on August 14. Notably, the exam was to be held earlier in April but was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for the Common Law Admission Test (CTAT) exam, it will be conducted on July 24, 2021, in offline mode with proper security protocols, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Lastly, the National Entrance Screening Test exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 14 but then it was postponed. The National Entrance Screening Test has now extended its application date till July 15, 2021. The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a mandatory test for students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research ( (NISER), in Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai.