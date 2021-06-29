NTA JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021 entrance exam dates: Latest updates students need to know

Just like CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 and several other exams, the entrance exams for NEET UG 2021 and JEE Main 2021 were also cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country. But now the number of coronavirus cases are declining and educational institutes are slowly opening up across the country. It is expected that the improvement in COVID-19 situation will allow the National Testing Agency (NTA) to soon announce the entrance exam dates for JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021.

Though the NTA is yet to make any official announcement regarding the JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exam dates, it is expected that JEE Main 2021 entrance exam would be held in July-August and NEET 2021 entrance exam would be conducted in September.

It is to be noted that since JEE Main and NEET exams are held for admission in graduate courses, it is possible that JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exams would be held after the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results and the results of internediate exams of other state boards.

According to a report in news agency PTI, the Education Ministry is planning to conduct pending editions of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains in July and August while the medical entrance exam NEET can be shifted to September.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains is being conducted four times a year from this session onwards to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first phase in February was followed by the second in March.

On the other hand, since there isn't a deadline for conducting the NEET 2021, a date sometime later could also be announced by the NTA. NEET UG exam is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses. It is a pen-and-paper mode exam only and is conducted in 11 languages including Hindi and English.

Notably, CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE has now opted for a different marking system to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. It is learnt that the CBSE will declare the Class 12 results on July 31.