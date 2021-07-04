NTA JEE Main 2021, NEET 2021: Entrance exam dates, application form, official website, how to apply

Lakhs of students across the country are waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to announce the NTA NEET 2021 registration date but the NTA is yet to provide any clarity over NEET 2021 entrance exam date.

The schedule released earlier by NTA shows that the latest NEET 2021 entrance exam date is August 1 and it is expected that the application form would be available soon on NEET 2021 official registration website - neet.nta.nic.in

According to latest reports related to NEET 2021 entrance exams, senior officials of Health and Education Ministry are reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country. It is to be noted that NEET 2021 entrance exam date will be announced after the review of COVID-19 situation in the country.

Since the NTA can announce the NEET UG 2021 application form date anytime in the near future, candidates should be aware of the NTA NEET 2021 registration website to not face trouble while filling the form.

Candidates must keep visiting NEET 2021 website for all latest updates. Notably, all updates related to NEET 2021 such as application form, schedule, brochure, admit card, answer key, result and cut-off will be announced at neet.nta.nic.in.

On June, the NTA had launched the NEET 2021 official website for all medical aspirants and this website can be used by candidates to fill the NEET 2021 application form after the release.

How to fill the NEET UG 2021 application form

After the release of NEET form 2021, candidates who want to appear in NEET 2021 entrance exam need to visit the NEET registration website and fill the form by following the steps which are mentioned below.

- Registration - Name of the candidate, parent’s name, date of birth, nationality, category, mobile number, ID type and number- Filling of personal, Class 10, 11 and 12 details, contact, exam centre selection and other details- Scanned images upload- Payment of NEET application fee

On the other hand, it is expected that the postponed examinations of the May and June sessions of JEE Main 2021 could be conducted in July and August. The NTA can conduct both these exams within 15 days at the end of July and the beginning of August. The notice for JEE Main exam will be issued on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Any information about the date of examination and admit card can be issued 15 days in advance. To check for any official information, it is advisable to visit the NTA website.

It may be recalled that CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE has now opted for a different marking system to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. It is learnt that the CBSE will declare the Class 12 results on July 31.