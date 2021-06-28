CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, practical exams marks, offline exams, evaluation criteria - Latest updates

As lakhs of CBSE Class 12 students are waiting for the declaration of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, the CBSE affiliated schools across the country will submit the marks for Class 12 practical exams today (June 28). It is to be noted that the deadline for the submission of CBSE Class 12 practical exams marks ends today.

Earlier, the schools were directed by CBSE to conduct the practical exams and internal assessments in online mode due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country. CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had sent a letter outlining the process of conducting practical exams online and had said that the external examiner will take viva-voce of students in online mode.

"Screenshot of all three have to be taken by the school as proof of the test being conducted. Students have to be informed of the online exam date well in advance, though the actual link shall be given only on exam day," Bhardwaj mentioned in the letter.

It is to be noted that this year, CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The CBSE has now opted for a different marking system to finalise the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results. The result of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 will be based on the performances of the students in Class 10 and Class 11 as well as the pre-board exams of Class 12. The CBSE is set to declare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results on July 31.

CBSE has already asked its affiliated schools to start the evaluation process for preparing CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 result. Schools have been asked by the CBSE to constitute a five-member result committee for this purpose. The committe will be headed by the principal of the school. The committee will prepare the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results on the basis of marking scheme decided by the CBSE and upload the results on CBSE's official website with the help of IT teams.

For the evaluation of CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results, the CBSE has decided to give maximum weightage to the 12th exams that includes pre-boards, unit tests, or mid-terms. This will consists of 80 marks.

The CBSE has allocated 20 marks for the practical exams. In subjects, where 70 marks is given for theory, the changes for the pratical marks will be made accordingly. The CBSE will not release any merit list this year.

In a related development, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday held an interactive session with students to clear their issues regarding the CBSE exam results. The Minister said during the session shared that the CBSE optional exams may be conducted in August or any other later date depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile, the entrance exam dates for JEE Main 2021 and NEET 201 would soon be declared by the Union Education Ministry. According to a PTI report, it is likely that the JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 entrance exam would be held on August 1.