CBSE Class 1o Board Exam 2021 results likely to be delayed, here's why

Justice for All had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court through advocates Shikha Sharma Bagga and Khagesh B Jha seeking directions for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools to publish the rationale document for the evaluation criteria for class 10 students.

However, Delhi High Court Justice C Harishankar on Monday (June 28) recused himself from hearing a plea. The division bench of Justice C Harishankar and Justice Subramonian Prasad was scheduled to hear the matter on Monday. when the matter came to Justice C Harishankar, he said "I can't hear this matter" and posted it for June 30.

He further asked the petitioner to approach Chief Justice to list the matter before another bench.

The petitioner organisation urged the court to issue direction to publish the rationale document for devised criteria for the assessment of students of class 10 on the websites to bring transparency, and also so that the students may access it and could raise their grievances with the board well in time along with the sagacious grievance redressal mechanism by the board for the students.

"It is respectfully prayed from this court to pass an interim order to direct all the schools affiliated by the board to publish the rationale document for devised criteria for the assessment of students of class 10th on their respective websites, before calculating the result and uploading the same on the CBSE portal, to bring transparency, also so that the students may access it and could raise their grievances with the board well in time along with the sagacious grievance redressal mechanism by the board for the students," the plea said.

The plea has been moved in an ongoing Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in which the court had issued notice to CBSE, Centre and Delhi Court.

The PIL has sought direction for modification in policy for the tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams 2021 based on the internal assessment conducted by the school.

The CBSE had asked schools to form an eight-member committee consisting of a principal and seven teachers to finalise the results. The CBSE class 10 marks will be calculated for a total of 100 marks, out of which 20 marks will be based on internal assessment and 80 marks on the basis of their performance in various exams conducted by the school throughout the year. The 80 marks will be divided further into three sections that comprise 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 marks for half-yearly/ mid-term exams, and 40 marks for pre-board exams.

For schools that have conducted more than one exam in each category, the result committee will fix how much marks will be allocated to each exam. Candidates who are not satisfied with the marks will be allowed to sit for a written exam, when the pandemic situation normalises.

Students will also be given ‘grace marks’ if they are unable to obtain minimum passing marks. Even after giving grace marks, if a student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” category.

Schools have been given till June 30 for marks submission. The board has also allowed schools to hold a one-on-one telephonic assessment with students who could not appear for any exams throughout the year.