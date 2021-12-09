NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Government job vacancies for more than 70 posts, apply at npcil.nic.in – Check selection process

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for the posts of 72 Paramedical Posts, Stipendiary Trainees (Cat I & II), Non-Technical Posts for its unit Narora Atomic Power Station. Interested candidates can apply on or before December 27, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, npcil.nic.in.

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

- Nurse – A: 5 Posts

- Stipendiary Trainee / Scientific Assistant: 9 Posts

- Pharmacist/B: 1 Post

- Technician/B: 1 Post

- Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) (Cat - 2): 42 Posts

- Assistant Grade 1: 12 Posts

- Steno Grade – 1: 2 Posts

NPCIL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria:

Nurse – A: XII Standard & Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery (3 years course) OR B.Sc.(Nursing) OR Nursing Certificate with 3 years of experience in Hospital.

Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA) (Cat-I): Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical/Electrical/ Electronics Engineering recognized by the Government of India.

Pharmacist/B: H.S.C. (10+2) and 2 years Diploma in Pharmacy and 3 months Training in Pharmacy and Registration as a Pharmacist with Central or State Pharmacy Council.

Operation Theatre Assistant (Technician/B): H.S.C. (10+2) in Science with minimum 60% marks and One-year Certificate Course of Operation Theatre Assistant.

Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) Operator (Cat-II): HSC (10+2) or ISC (with Science subjects) with not less than 50% marks in Science and Mathematics.

Stipendiary Trainee (ST/TM) Maintainer (Cat-II): SSC (10 years) with minimum 50% in Science subject and Mathematics and 2 years ITI certificate in relevant trade (Electrician/Fitter).

Assistant Grade – 1 (HR): Any Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Assistant Grade – 1 (F&A): Any Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Assistant Grade1 (C&MM): Any Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

Steno Grade – 1: Any Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates may apply for online applications through the website npcilcareers.co.in from December 03, 2021 to December 27, 2021.

Starting date for online application submission: December 03, 2021

Last date for online application submission: December 27, 2021

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Preliminary Test and Advanced Test

NPCIL Recruitment 2021 notification: npcilcareers.co.in