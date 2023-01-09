Search icon
GATE 2023 admit card releasing TODAY at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to download hall ticket

Candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

File photo

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 admit card today (January 9). Candidates can download the GATE 2023 admit card from the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. To access the GATE 2023 admit card, candidates will have to use the enrollment ID and password.

The GATE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. And the GATE result 2023 will be declared by IIT Kanpur on March 16, 2023. The GATE exam will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift -- 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

READ: Railway recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 4103 posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, check last date

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for all to carry a valid ID proof and the admit card to the exam hall. They also need to read all the important instructions mentioned on the GATE 2023 admit card which is required to follow while appearing for the exam.

GATE 2023 Admit Card: How to download 

  • First, go to the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in
  • Then on the homepage, click on the GATE 2023 login link
  • Enter the login credentials- enrollment ID and password
  • After that, click on the GATE admit card 2023 link
  • The GATE admit card will get displayed on the screen
  • Download the GATE 2023 hall ticket to carry it on exam day.
