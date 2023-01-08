Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Railway recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 4103 posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, check last date

Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment till January 29, 203 at scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Railway recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 4103 posts at scr.indianrailways.gov.in, check last date
File photo

South Central Railway is inviting applications for 4103 Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment till January 29, 203 at scr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

Online applications are invited for Apprenticeship in the trades of AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Painter etc. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out the application form by visiting the official website of South Eastern Railway, scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

As per the notification released by South Eastern Railway, a total of 4103 Apprentice vacancies will be filled for various trades. These include AC Mechanic - 250 posts, Carpenter - 18 posts, Diesel Mechanic - 531 posts, Electrician - 1019 posts, Electronic Mechanic - 92 posts, Fitter - 1460 posts, Machinist - 71 posts, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance (MMTM) - 05 posts, Mill Wright Maintenance (MMW) - 24 posts, Painter - 80 posts and Welder - 553 posts.

The age limit should be a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 24 years as on 30 December 2022. However, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates as per government norms. For complete information about educational qualifications and age limit, you can see the notification.

The online applications for South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 started on 30 December 2022. Eligible candidates can apply till January 29, 2023 till 5 PM. 

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 568 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.