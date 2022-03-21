ECGC PO recruitment 2022: Notification released for 75 Probationary Officers – Check eligibility, how to apply

The government owned export credit provider Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has released the official notification inviting interested applicants to apply for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO). As per the recruitment notification for ECGC Probationary Officer (PO)-2022, 75 posts are on offer with the online examination to be conducted on May 29.
The application can be submitted by interested candidates on the official ECGC website ecgc.in. The deadline for applying is April 20. ECGC will then release the admit cards for candidates approved to sit in the ECGC PO-2022 exam on April 25. Check out the eligibility criteria and recruitment process below.
ECGC PO recruitment 2022
Eligibility criteria
Recruitment process
For the vacancies of ECGC PO recruitment 2022, an online exam will be conducted. The candidates qualifying from the exam will then have to clear the interview round.
Exam pattern
The exam will be conducted online and will consist of the following type of questions:
How to apply
