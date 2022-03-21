ECGC PO recruitment 2022: Notification released for 75 Probationary Officers – Check eligibility, how to apply

The government owned export credit provider Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has released the official notification inviting interested applicants to apply for the posts of Probationary Officer (PO). As per the recruitment notification for ECGC Probationary Officer (PO)-2022, 75 posts are on offer with the online examination to be conducted on May 29.

The application can be submitted by interested candidates on the official ECGC website ecgc.in. The deadline for applying is April 20. ECGC will then release the admit cards for candidates approved to sit in the ECGC PO-2022 exam on April 25. Check out the eligibility criteria and recruitment process below.

ECGC PO recruitment 2022

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21 and above with a maximum age limit of 30 years.

Educational qualification: Graduation (bachelor’s degree) in any discipline earned from a recognized university

Recruitment process

For the vacancies of ECGC PO recruitment 2022, an online exam will be conducted. The candidates qualifying from the exam will then have to clear the interview round.

Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted online and will consist of the following type of questions:

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) as part of the objective section of the exam

A descriptive exam paper to test English Language skills of the candidates

How to apply

Candidates will have to visit the official ECGC website mentioned above

Find the ‘Click here to apply for Probationary Officer’ link

You will be taken to the government recruitment agency Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) official portal

Register and filling in the form details and upload the copies of documents required.

Pay the application fee of Rs 175 (SC/ST/PwD) or Rs 850 (other candidates) accordingly to complete your application. Click submit.

Download and save a copy of application for future.

