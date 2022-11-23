DU Merit List 2022 today for Spot admissions round to release today at admission.uod.ac.in, check details

File Photo

Delhi University, DU is all set to release the DU Merit List 2022 today for the Spot admissions round. The candidates who have applied for DU Admissions in the spot admissions round will be able to check their seat allocation today - November 23, 2022. Candidates will be able to check the DU Merit List 2022 on the official website - www.admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University has already released a list of vacant seats for candidates. Based on this list, candidates applied for DU Admissions 2022 on the CSAS portal. The merit list of selected students would be released today in the evening, at around 5 pm.

READ | DUET BEd Result 2022 released at nta.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

DU Merit List 2022 Date and Time

DU Merit List for Spot Admission

Date: November 23, 2022

Time: 5:00 pm

Where to check: DU CSAS Portal on www.admission.uod.ac.in

Once the merit list is released, students will be able to check the DU Spot Admissions Merit list on the official CSAS portal at www.admision.uod.ac.in. For this, candidates can log in using their CUET UG Application number and other details, as prompted.

READ | SSC GD Constable Marks released at ssc.nic.in, check direct link, steps to download

According to the official schedule, candidates would be required to accept their seats from 10 pm onwards on November 24, 2022, till November 25, 2022, and till 5 pm.

It is important to note that DU Spot Admissions is the last round of DU Admissions. Before the spot admissions, Delhi University held admissions for students into UG Courses in three rounds.

During the third round, students from ECA, Sports, CW quota, and supernumerary seats were allocated seats. Now with this, DU will fill up any vacant seats left across DU-affiliated colleges.