DUET BEd Result 2022 released at nta.ac.in, check direct link, steps to download

he DUET BEd Result 2022 was announced by the National Testing Agency, NTA on the official website - www.nta.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET Result 2022 has been released for BEd program today - November 23, 2022. The DUET BEd Result 2022 was announced by the National Testing Agency, NTA on the official website - www.nta.ac.in. 

To check their results, candidates would need their application number and date of birth. The NTA DUET 2022 Exam was held on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21 October 2022 respectively. The exam was conducted in the Computer Based Test, CBT mode in 28 cities across India.

DUET BEd Result 2022 download link

DUET Result 2022: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'DUET BEd Result 2022' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new login page will now open 

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the required details to access the DUET login 

Step 6: Your DUET BEd scorecard 2022 would appear on the screen

Step 7: Check and download the scorecard

Step 8: Take a printout for future use

Before the results were released today, NTA released the DUET answer key 2022 and the candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, against the answer key from November 9 to 11, 2022. 

After considering the objections, NTA prepared the DUET final answer key and result. In case of queries or/clarifications candidates can call the NTA helpdesk at 011- 40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in.

