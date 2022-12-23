Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Last day TODAY to apply today at edudel.nic.in, first merit list on January 20

Students must at least be 4 years old to get admission into Delhi nursery. For KG classes, students must be at least 5 years old as of March 31, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Last day TODAY to apply today at edudel.nic.in, first merit list on January 20
File Photo

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 registrations are all set to end today - December 23, 2022. Parents who want their children to be enrolled in private, unaided schools of Delhi for AY 2023 to 2024 can submit the applications on the official website of the Delhi Directorate of Education - www.edudel.nic.in.

Students must at least be 4 years old to get admission into the Delhi nursery. For KG classes, the student must be at least 5 years old, and for Class 1 the student must be 6 years old as of March 31, 2023.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Direct link to apply 

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023: Step-by-step process to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.edudel.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and other details to register

READ | RRB Group D Result 2022 released for RRB Patna, Ranchi at rrbpatna.gov.in, rrbranchi.gov.in, check direct links

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents 

Step 5: Pay the fees and click on 'Submit'

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future use. 

According to the official schedule, the first merit list of the students who will be selected will be released on January 20, 2023. After this, parents would apply for admissions from January 21 to 30, 2023.

The second merit list is likely to be released on February 6, 2023. After this, parents would be able to apply from February 8 to 14, 2023. The admissions for Delhi Nursery 2023 will end on March 17, 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Shraddha Walker murder: 5 most horrific crimes that took place in Delhi, Dehradun, Jabalpur and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 552 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.