RRB Group D Result 2022 released for RRB Patna, Ranchi at rrbpatna.gov.in, rrbranchi.gov.in, check direct links

RRB Group D Result 2022: All the candidates who passed the RRB Group D Exam 2022 will now appear for the Physical efficiency test, PET Exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

File Photo

Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Group D Result 2022 has been released for RRB Patna and RRB Ranchi. All the candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D 2022 Exam can now check their result PDF on the official regional websites - www.rrbpatna.gov.in and www.rrbranchii.gov.in. 

 

RRB has said that it would declare the RRB Group D Result 2022 on or before December 24, 2022. The results began to release on December 22, 2022. RRB Group D cut-off marks have also been released along with the list of qualified candidates.

 

RRB Group D Result 2022: RRB Patna Group D Result PDF

 

RRB Group D Result 2022: RRB Patna Group D Cut-off Marks

 

RRB Group D Result 2022: RRB Ranchi Group D Result PDF and Cut-off Marks

 

It is important to note that RRB will be releasing the Group D Results by December 24, 2022. All the candidates who passed the exam will now appear for the Physical efficiency test, PET Exam. RRB will announce the dates for the PET Exam in a few days' time.

 

As of now, RRB Group D Result 2022 has been declared for RRB Bhopal, RRB Kolkata, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Allahabad, RRB Chennai, RRB Guwahati, and RRB Bhubaneshwar. 

