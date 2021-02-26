COVID 19: Schools and colleges to be shut in THIS state due to surge in cases

In view of rising COVID cases across Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is likely to shut schools and colleges in places where the COVID-19 cases have increased considerably. Keeping in mind the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the local administration has been directed to keep schools and colleges closed for some time from March 1, 2021.

Various districts in Maharashtra are already under lockdown. Pune and Nagpur have already shut schools. The Pune district announced to keep schools and colleges closed till March 1, 2021. However, schools and colleges have been declared closed till March 7, 2021.

On Thursday (February 25), the state reported 6,218 COVID-19 cases, which tallies to 21,12,312 cases so far.

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant surge in the COVID-19 cases and recorded nearly 9,000 new cases after almost four months. To control the rising cases in the state. The government there has also deployed ground teams to enforce the wearing of masks in public. The state government has also warned of complete lockdown across the state.

The Maharashtra government will appoint 300 marshals to monitor those travelling without masks in trains. Cases will be registered against those who will break the rules issued by the government.