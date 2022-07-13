Covid 4th wave: Manipur schools to remain shut till July 24 as test positivity rate stands at 15.6%

File Photo

Amid a quick increase of Covid-19 cases, the Manipal government, on Tuesday, ordered all schools across the states to be closed will July 24, 2022. Manipur government also issued a notice about the same that read, "As Covid-19 cases increase and the test positivity rate ratio is over 15 percent in the state, all schools (Govt/Private) of the state will remain closed till July 24."

For the unversed, Manipur, on Tuesday, reported 59 fresh Covid-19 cases, the state health bulletin informed. On Monday, 47 persons tested positive for the infections.

The Directorate of Health Services in the State said Manipur also witnessed 15 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 66,135 while the state has seen 57,264 recoveries.

A total of 2,120 people have died due to Covid-19 so far in the state. The positivity rate stands at 15.6 percent.

On the other hand, India recorded 13,615 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of Covid infections to 4,36,52,944.

While the death count climbed to 5,25,474 with 20 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. The active cases increased to 1,31,043, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases comprise 0.30 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 percent, the Ministry said. An increase of 330 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.