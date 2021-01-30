CBSE Board Exam 2021: No student will fail in class 10 examinations - here's why

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has an important piece of news for class 10 students appearing for their board exams. According to a rule, students who fail in a subject in the board exams, will not have to repeat a year. According to the CBSE’s policy, if a student fails in any one of the three elective subjects (i.e. Science, Mathematics and Social Science), then the failed subject will be replaced by the 'Skill Subject (offered as a 6th additional subject). After that, the class 10 board exam percentage will be calculated on the best of five subjects.

This decision by CBSE is welcomed by students, parents, and teachers alike. Students might have the marks, but they lack the skills to mut themselves to proper use. This has also been introduced keeping in mind the government’s Skill India initiative.

Students' interest in skill-based Learning Program, decided by CBSE and has been increasing year after year. In 2020, where 20 per cent of the students chose skill-based subjects, the percentage went up to 30 in 2021. The trend of students has moved towards skill development and even if there is no good in bookish studies, the student will not be harmed.

Meanwhile, CBSE will announce the examination schedule for classes 10 and 12 on February 2. When released, CBSE class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 date sheet would be available on the official website of the board – https://www.cbse.nic.in/.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had earlier announced that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 will be held between May 4 and June 10.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams will be taken by lakhs of students across the country. The Centre has allowed schools in non-containment zones to open in phases, with reduced attendance and COVID-19 safety protocols.