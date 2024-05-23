Twitter
Viral video: BSF jawan roasts papad on scorching sand in Bikaner, internet reacts

A video of a BSF jawan roasting a papad on the hot sand in Rajasthan has gone viral, highlighting the intense conditions.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 23, 2024, 06:57 AM IST

North India is currently sweltering under an intense heatwave, with maximum daytime temperatures in several regions surpassing 47°C. In response to the escalating heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for Delhi, as well as parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The IMD forecasts that the severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist over the next five days.

Highlighting the extreme conditions, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan in Rajasthan demonstrated the scorching heat by roasting a papad on the hot sand. This act was captured in a video that has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and reactions from internet users.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "Temperature soars to 47°C in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The sand along the International Border feels like a furnace, but our troopers serving the motherland stand strong."

In the 48-second clip, the BSF jawan, fully equipped with a cloth around his face, sunglasses, and a cap to protect against the heat, is seen placing a papad on the sizzling sand. He holds his service rifle in one hand while patiently waiting for the papad to roast. Towards the end of the video, he breaks and crushes the papad, demonstrating that it has been thoroughly cooked by the blistering sand.

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has amassed over 550,000 views, with the count steadily rising. The post has sparked numerous reactions, with many expressing their admiration and respect for the jawans enduring the extreme temperatures.

One user commented, "Our jawans are always protecting us whether it is +47 degrees or -47 degrees! Salute!"

Another wrote, "Salute to our bravehearts. Even in this heatwave, our soldiers are performing their duty on the border."

A third expressed, "A grand salute and huge respect to our jawans! Jai Hind!"

"Jai Hind to bravehearts," remarked a fourth.

A fifth shared, "Long live our beloved soldiers. Jai Hind."

