CTET exam 2021: CBSE guidelines for candidates & things to carry to exam centre

CTET exam 2021 guidelines

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released exam day guidelines for the candidates who will be taking the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam scheduled for January 31. CBSE has already released the CTET admit card on its website.

This year the Board has given candidates appearing for the exam to choose their exam centres due to COVID-19 pandemic. Along with the admit card, the board has also given the necessary guidelines for the exam, to be strictly adhered to by the candidates.

CTET is the Central Teachers' Eligibility Test that is conducted by the CBSE for appointing teachers’ for primary level and upper primary level teachers. The CTET score is used for the recruitment process in various Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, government, and private schools across the country. CTET comprises two papers: Paper I and Paper-II. Paper I is for candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper II is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. In case of a candidate to teach classes 1 - 8, then they can appear for both the papers in CTET.

Below is the list of things candidates are required to carry to the examination centre.

Things to carry to the exam centre

Candidates are required to carry their own sanitizers in 50 ml transparent bottle.

Candidates must wear a mask and hand gloves.

The water bottle must be transparent.

Candidates should carry admit card and any of the identity card like Aadhar Card or driving licence.

Guidelines released by the Board

Candidates are required to cover their nose and mouth with a face mask all the time.

Social distancing needs to be followed at the exam centre of CTET.

Candidates cannot exchange any stuff in the examination hall.

Candidates must use the safe mode of transportation to come to the exam centre.

Candidates must refrain themselves from spitting in the public areas, and throw used face masks and tissue in the closed dustbin.

Avoid being in touch with strangers. They shouldn't hug or shake hands with anyone.

Maintain toilet hygiene, during and after the use.

Don’t touch eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Make sure you are not infected or having any symptoms of coronavirus.

Seek advice from parents about COVID-19 before and after the exam

Earlier, CTET exam was supposed to be conducted on July 5, 2020 which got postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. CTET 2021 admits card is a compulsory document to appear for the examination. It is mandatory to make sure that you do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.