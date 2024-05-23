Twitter
Viral

Google Doodle celebrates Accordion, Germany's beloved folk instrument

On Thursday, Google Doodle honored the accordion, a German musical instrument patented on this day in 1829.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 23, 2024, 07:04 AM IST

On Thursday, Google Doodle paid tribute to the accordion, a beloved German musical instrument patented on this day in 1829. The Doodle described it as a folk musician's “main squeeze,” highlighting its significance across various music genres, including pop, jazz, folk, and classical.

The term “accordion” is derived from the German word "akkord," meaning chord. This free-reed instrument, equipped with bellows, was developed in the early 1800s, alongside other instruments like the concertina, bandoneon, and harmonium.

The featured Doodle cleverly integrated the “Google” logo into the bellows of an accordion, shown being played while artists dressed in traditional German attire danced to its lively tunes. Google Doodles, known for their creative reinterpretations of the Google logo, often commemorate significant cultural and historical events and influential figures.

A Closer Look at the Accordion

The accordion is a portable free-reed instrument with a treble section featuring piano-style keys or buttons and a bass section typically equipped with buttons. These parts are connected by a manually operated bellows.

According to the Google Doodle's explanation, accordion production surged in the late 19th century as German manufacturers met the growing demand among European folk musicians. Early accordions had buttons on one side, each producing a full chord that changed depending on whether the bellows were pushed or pulled.

As European emigrants spread across the globe, the accordion gained popularity in various musical styles. Modern accordions may feature buttons, a piano keyboard, or both, and some even incorporate electronic components to connect to amplifiers or produce synthesized tones.

Today, the accordion remains prominent in genres such as folk music, Latino polka, tango, and cajun music. It is a staple at Oktoberfest, known for its carnival atmosphere, music, and traditional attire like Dirndls and lederhosen.

With this musical instrument, everything goes “accordion to plan!” Its timeless sound continues to resonate in German celebrations and music worldwide, even after two centuries.

