Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police to interrogate CM Kejriwal's wife, parents; AAP reacts

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police will come to interrogate his parents in the alleged assault case of the party's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kejriwal said in a post on X, "Tomorrow Delhi Police will come to interrogate my old and sick parents."

According to the Delhi Police sources, the statement that Swati Maliwal had recorded before the magistrate, she had written that before the assault, she had gone inside the CM house when both Sunita Kejriwal and her parents were present. "She came out after meeting them. That's why we are asking for time of two days to take their statement," the sources said.

As per the sources, the Delhi police can go and meet them tomorrow as May 23 is the last day of remand of Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Reacting to it, AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent Delhi Police to interrogate the elderly parents of Arvind Kejriwal tomorrow. I want to ask PM Modi and BJP that 85 years old father of Arvind Kejriwal who cannot walk alone without support and the mother of Arvind Kejriwal who just returned home a few days ago after spending a long time in the hospital, do they think that 85-year-old patients raised their hands on Swati Maliwal? Does the BJP feel this?"

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal's complaint. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody till May 23.

Earlier today, in a veiled attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal said that it was ironic that the person who had "assassinated her character" and called her a "BJP agent" was now calling for a free and fair investigation.

"After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers at me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re-enter the crime scene and tamper evidence and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing-room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter," Swati Maliwal posted on X. "Irony died a thousand deaths. I don't buy this one bit," she added.

Bibhav lodged a counter-complaint against Maliwal accusing her of forced and illegal entry into the CM's entrance.

