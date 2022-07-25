AP EAPCET Result 2022 expected soon: Check all important details here

AP EAPCET Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test, AP EAPCET result 2022 is expected to be out soon at the official website-- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. There has been no official confirmation regarding the AP EAPCET result release date as of now.

The APSCHE has published a notification stating that the 100 per cent weightage for this year's merit list will be given to the entrance test. Earlier, for results, 25 per cent weightage was given to the Intermediate Public Examination and the remaining 75 per cent to the entrance test.

“100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23,” it reads.

AP EAMCET (now called AP EAPCET) is conducted every year by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and administered by JNTU Anantapur for admitting students to undergraduate professional courses like Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture.

Read: AP ICET 2022 tomorrow: Here are all important guidelines candidates must follow during exam