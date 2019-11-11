Headlines

Delhi

No Odd-even restrictions in Delhi on November 11, 12 for Guru Nanak Jayanti

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to lift the traffic rationalising scheme for two says to ensure a hassle-free travel on the occassion.

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 02:00 PM IST

In view of celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the odd-even scheme in Delhi will not be implemented on November 11 and 12. 

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to lift the traffic rationalising scheme for two says to ensure a hassle-free travel on the occassion.

Earlier, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had stated that the government was mulling over giving relaxation or exemption from the odd-even scheme on these days in an effort to ease the commute of a huge number of devotees who are planning to visit the national capital during the Guru Parv.


On Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the commuters in Delhi will not have to face the Odd-Even restrictions on November 11-12. "The decision came after people from the Sikh community requested the government to relax the rules as they celebrate the birth anniversary of their religion's founder on November 12," CM Kejriwal said.

The odd-even scheme came into effect from November 4. It is aimed at curbing pollution since the national capital has turned into a gas chamber after Diwali celebrations and stubble burning in north-western states with Air Quality Index lying in the 'poor' category.

