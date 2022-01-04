Mini-lockdown in Delhi: Non-essential movement not allowed, offices to have only 50% staff - Full list of curbs

Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday (January 4) decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. The weekend curfew will be in place from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am. According to the order, government employees, barring those engaged in essential services, will be asked to work from home, while private offices will remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, the DDMA had imposed restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection in Delhi on December 28.

Level 1 restrictions: What's allowed, what's not?

According to the detailed plan, shops in malls and shopping complexes will be allowed to operate on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm.

Every municipal corporate will be allowed to have only one weekly market that will be opened with 50 per cent capacity.

All cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to be shut. All auditoriums and assembly halls will be closed.

Capacity at restaurants again reduced to 50 per cent and will operate from 10 am to 8 pm. Bars and spas will operate from 12 pm to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

Private offices to operate with 50 per cent staff.

Hotels to work as quarantine centres.

20 people are allowed at weddings and funerals.

Delhi Metro will run with 50% seating capacity, but no standing passengers.

Religious places will remain open but devotees are not allowed.

Only 2 persons are allowed in autos and taxis.

The city reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the positivity rate in the national capital to 6.46 per cent, Delhi`s health department bulletin informed on Monday. The active cases in the city have gone to 10,986 and the cumulative tally of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 14,58,220. In the last 24 hours, Delhi also witnessed one COVID-related death taking the death toll to 25,100.