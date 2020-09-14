Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Monday tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday following which he has isolated himself.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Sisodia said, "After having a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, whose report has come positive. I have kept myself in isolation. Right now there is no fever or any other problem, I am completely fine. Soon after getting all your blessings, I will return to work."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal wished Sisodia a speedy recovery and good health.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had informed that Sisodia will not be attending today's special one-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly as he is having fever since last night.

"Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today`s session as he has fever since last night," Goel said in Delhi Assembly.