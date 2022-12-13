Gautam Gambhir's birthday wish for 'India's best white-ball cricketer' Yuvraj Singh backfires, social media reacts

Gautam Gambhir gets trolled for wishing Yuvraj Singh on birthday | Photo: PTI

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 41st birthday on December 12. People from around the world sent him love and good wishes on the occasion. Of those many wishes, Gautam Gambhir's wish did ot go well with the people. The former Indian opener, who played crucial knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup final and the 2011 World Cup final, in a tweet, called Yuvraj 'the best white-ball cricketer India has produced', and while it is a wonderful compliment, certain fans took exception to it and did not agree with Gambhir's take.

Many people did not agree that Yuvraj Singh was 'best-ever' as they believe that Indian cricket history has seen many brilliant crickets over the period, start from Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble MS Dhoni to Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and more.

Happy Birthday to the best white ball cricketer India has ever produced! @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/DosQuPOULy December 12, 2022

Unreal jealousy to the actual greatest White Ball Cricketer of all time. pic.twitter.com/uBDrafodUa December 12, 2022