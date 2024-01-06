Headlines

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Australia's 3-0 win over Pakistan

Australia completed a 3-0 clean sweep of Pakistan at the SCG.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

After a resounding eight-wicket victory in the New Year's Test against Pakistan in Sydney, Australia has emerged as the new leader of the WTC points table, displacing India. This comprehensive win completed a clean sweep of 3-0 for Australia, marking their fifth triumph out of eight games in this cycle. With this win, their points tally has reached 54, resulting in a points percentage of 56.25.

India, who recently claimed the top spot after a remarkable victory over South Africa in Cape Town, has now slipped to second place following the conclusion of the Australia-Pakistan Tests. India has won two out of four matches, accumulating 26 points and maintaining a points percentage of 54.16.

On the other hand, South Africa, playing their first Test in the 2023-2025 WTC cycle in Centurion, initially secured the top spot with a dominant performance. However, their defeat in Cape Town has caused their points percentage to drop to 50 percent.

Pakistan slipped to sixth after their underwhelming series Down Under and currently posses a points percentage of 36.66 with two wins from five matches.

Here is the updated 2023-2025 World Test Championship points table

Australia, the reigning World Test Champions, will have an opportunity to solidify their position later this month as they play host to West Indies for a thrilling two-match Test series. Meanwhile, India, the runners-up, are gearing up for an exhilarating five-Test home series against England, set to commence on January 25 in Hyderabad. Despite England's commendable performance in the Ashes, securing two wins, two losses, and one draw, their overall points tally remains at a mere nine. This is due to a hefty 19-point deduction imposed on them for their sluggish over-rate.

Looking ahead, South Africa's next challenge awaits them in a gripping two-match Test series against New Zealand in February. However, it is worth noting that they have opted for a second-string squad for this particular encounter.

READ| 'Why no Rohit?': IND vs PAK T20 World Cup poster featuring Hardik Pandya sparks row over India captaincy

