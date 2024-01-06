Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Why no Rohit?': IND vs PAK T20 World Cup poster featuring Hardik Pandya sparks row over India captaincy

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule for the highly anticipated 2024 T20 World Cup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

As the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar deliberates over the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, the pressing question regarding India's preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup in June remains: who will ultimately captain the team in this prestigious ICC event? 

While the squad for the Afghanistan series is unlikely to provide a definitive answer to this long-standing issue, it is expected that the chief selector will shed some light on the matter. As the anticipation builds, a particular poster related to the T20 World Cup has ignited a frenzy on social media among ardent followers of the Indian cricket team.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the schedule for the highly anticipated 2024 T20 World Cup. This prestigious tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies, captivating cricket fans from June 1 to 29.

India will commence their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in the vibrant city of New York. Following this exciting opener, India will face their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in a thrilling clash at the same venue. The anticipation surrounding this match is sure to be electric.

In addition to these captivating encounters, India's group stage matches will also feature matches against the hosts, USA, and Canada. 

After the major announcement, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC event, unveiled a captivating poster featuring the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash. The poster showcased the figures of Shaheen Afridi, recently appointed as the captain of Pakistan, and Hardik, representing India.

The poster immediately caused confusion on social media regarding the confirmation of the eventual announcement. People were unsure if it meant that Rohit had been replaced by the all-rounder for the T20I leadership role. It is worth noting that Hardik has been unofficially captaining the side in Rohit's absence from the format since the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the posts:

Ideally, there should not have been any debate regarding the captaincy of India's T20I team, as Rohit Sharma continues to hold the official leadership position in this format. However, the experienced opener has been absent from T20Is since November 2022, when India faced a disappointing semifinal exit against England in Australia. Following the conclusion of the tournament, Rohit, along with Virat Kohli, made a conscious decision to shift their focus towards the ODIs, with the 50-over World Cup in 2023. Consequently, they were absent from the subsequent five-match series against Australia at home, as well as the three-match contest in South Africa. In Rohit's absence, Suryakumar Yadav took charge of the team, while Hardik Pandya was sidelined due to an ankle injury.

The question now arises as to whether Kohli and Rohit will be selected for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. Although previous reports have indicated their eagerness to participate in the T20 World Cup in June, their inclusion in the Afghanistan series remains uncertain.

