'Eye-pleasing': Watch netizens enjoy Virat Kohli's six against Sai Kishore during warm-up game

Virat Kohli

It's Day 3 of the warm-up game between India and Leicestershire at the Grace Road, Leicester and the crowd at the venue saw former India skipper Virat Kohli walk in to bat at number seven.

He is greeted with a loud cheer and he makes sure to entertain the crowd as he looks to hit every ball he faces.

In his second over, he faced spinner Sai Kishore and on the fifth ball, hit him for a six. Surely it is a warm-up match, but for the player, who has not been in form, hitting the spinner for a maximum got netizens happy.

When King came to bat, view count increased from 14k to 44k in no time#LEIvIND — SavageCreature (@SavageCreature) June 25, 2022

Could see @imVkohli playing & shadow practicing quite a few backfoot strokes. Good signs going forward!!#INDvsLeicestershire — Ankit Dedhia (@imdankit18) June 25, 2022

The second session of the game saw India lead by 200+ runs at the loss of six wickets. In the first innings, India scored 246 runs and lost eight wickets before they went on to declare. the side then bowled out Leicestershire County Cricket Club (LCCC) for 244 runs.

Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are currently batting for the visitors and are trying to build some stability.