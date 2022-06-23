India vs Leicestershire: Virat Kohli advises Prasidh Krishna, he dismisses Shreyas Iyer on next ball

After Virat Kohli's advice, Prasidh Krishna dismisses Shreyas Iyer on next ball

Team India will be preparing for the upcoming rescheduled fifth Test against England by taking on Leicestershire in a warmup game on Thursday. The two teams are currently fighting it out at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.

While India named their full roster in the playing XI, interestingly four players from the Indian side were playing for Leicestershire.

Among those, who played for the Foxes was Prasidh Krishna, who was the only Indian bowler to pick a wicket in the opening session as he dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a duck after taking tips from Virat Kohli.

The incident happened in the 19th over India's innings, when Kohli was spotted having a chat with Krishna. The 33-year-old gave some valuable advice to the young pacer about his bowling and he responded by dismissing his compatriot Iyer, on a duck.

One over after having a chat with Kohli, Krishna was called upon in the attack once again, and he dismissed Iyer on the first ball.

The ball was pitched well outside the off-stump as Iyer looked to push it towards the covers, but the ball took a hefty edge off Iyer's bat and went straight into Rishabh Pant's gloves who was also playing for Leicestershire.

Here's a video of the incident:

Prasidh Krishna's IPL franchise, Rajasthan Royals also tweeted about the same. Taking to Twitter, the IPL 2022 finalists wrote, "Prasidh, playing for @leicsccc, gets tips from Virat Kohli in the middle of the warm-up game. Dismisses Shreyas Iyer next ball."

The captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) could only last for 11 balls before being sent back to the dugout.

Meanwhile, talking about the match, India were 90/5 at lunch on Day 1, as Kohli and KS Bharat stitched together a 50-run partnership to help the visitors score 133/5 before rain forced the play to a halt.