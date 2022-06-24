'Virat not in same league as Joe Root': Michael Vaughan trolls Kohli after failed bat-balancing trick

Virat Kohli trolled by Michael Vaughan after failing to emulate Joe Root trick

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is very active on social media and he seldom reacts to whatever is happening across the world of cricket. On Thursday, Vaughan tweeted that Virat Kohli isn't in the same league as Joe Root.

Now before we start bashing Vaughan for his huge claim, let us tell you that he wasn't comparing just their cricketing exploits.

During day 1 of the warmup match between Team India and Leicestershire Foxes at the Grace Road, Leicester, Virat Kohli hogged the limelight after he attempted to pull off a magic trick similar to that of Joe Root.

A fortnight ago, Root had gotten the social media talking not just by his batting exploits, but by doing something which many called a magic trick of sorts. During the first Test of the ongoing series between New Zealand and England, Root really outdid himself at Lord's.

I knew @root66 was talented but not as magic as this……. What is this sorcery? @SkyCricket #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/yXdhlb1VcF — Ben Joseph (@Ben_Howitt) June 5, 2022

Root was standing on the non-striker's end and his bat appeared to stand upright, steady on the ground despite the ex-England captain not holding it. Numerous videos of the incident had then gone viral on social media.

On Thursday, Kohli also appeared to attempt Root's bat-balancing act, however, his willow came down as soon as he left the grip. A video of Kohli's failed attempt came to Vaughan's attention and he ended up tweeting about the two batters being in different leagues.

Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe https://t.co/CJSvpPVB0W — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2022

"Virat not in the same Bat balancing league as Joe," wrote Vaughan on Twitter as he tried to poke fun at the former Indian skipper.

Meanwhile, talking about the match, Kohli scored 33 runs as Team India scored 246/8 on day 1, powered by an unbeaten 70-run inning from KS Bharat. The Men in Blue declared their inning ahead of day 2, as rain forced early stumps on the first day.