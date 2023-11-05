'Virat Kohli dark secret is....': AB de Villiers' striking revelation

AB de Villiers, revealed three little-known things about the batting legend.

Former India captain Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday. In an exclusive interview with JioCinema, his former and long-time teammate from Royal Challengers Bangalore, AB de Villiers, unveiled three intriguing facts about the iconic batsman.

“There are many things I know (laughs) about especially his younger years, but unfortunately, I am not going to talk about them. Virat loves dark chocolate. Dark chocolates are his dark secret, always has a piece somewhere. I think that’s how he trains mentally. That’s his mental toughness. He looks at dark chocolates and tells himself, you are not allowed to take it. That’s his mental preparation before a game.”

“The other thing about Virat is that he’s such a softie. When he’s not playing, there’s a soft gentleman who loves his alone time. He loves to be in his room. Obviously with his wife and his little one. There’s a soft side to Virat that not many people have seen before, and I’ve been lucky to be a part of it.”

De Villiers, then wished Kohli a very happy birthday, saying: “We are here to celebrate you today. We love you lots. Thank you for everything you’ve meant to everyone around the world with your cricketing skills but more particularly with your love for human beings. Thank you for being my brother. Happy birthday and lots of love.”

On his birthday, November 5th, Kohli will be facing South Africa in the ongoing World Cup at Eden Gardens on Sunday. This special day holds great significance for Kohli as he aims to equal the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. Known as the chase master of India, Kohli has already amassed an impressive 48 ODI centuries. With India's clash against the formidable South Africa expected to be a thrilling encounter, it presents a perfect opportunity for Kohli to seize the moment and achieve this remarkable milestone.