Top sports news: BCCI to discuss IPL 13's possible future with other franchises, Hogg predicts Dhoni's WC fortune & more

In Saturday's top Sports News (March 21, 2020), we have the BCCI is set to hold a conference call with all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises later this week amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.

The kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

Brad Hogg has expressed his thoughts on why MS Dhoni'smay not be included in India's T20 World Cup squad for later this year.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. BCCI, other franchises set to discuss IPL 2020's possible future next week amid coronavirus fear: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a conference call with all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday (March 24) according to recent reports.

2. WATCH: KL Rahul takes up '#stayhomechallenge' amid coronavirus outbreak

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul took on the new social media trend of '#stayhomechallenge' to urge all his followers to stay at home due to the rapid outbreak of the coronavirus across the nation.

3. Brad Hogg predicts MS Dhoni's possible Team India future for T20 World Cup in Australia

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has expressed his thoughts on MS Dhoni's possible inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad for later this year.

4. Umar Akmal may face lifetime ban under PCB's Anti-Corruption Code

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has been charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents.

5. 'Yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka': Kevin Pietersen urges Indians fans in Hindi to stay safe during COVID-19 spread

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has shared a post in Hindi and urged the citizens of India to follow all the government's guidelines on social distancing due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the country.