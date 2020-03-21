BCCI, other franchises set to discuss IPL 2020's possible future next week amid coronavirus fear: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a conference call with all the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises on Tuesday (March 24) according to recent reports.

The kick-off of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend IPL 2020 till April 15, 2020.

According to recent reports of ANI, a BCCI source said: "BCCI and IPL franchise to have a conference call on coming Tuesday to discuss the process and further way of IPL 2020".

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 270 plus cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

More than 240,000 people have been infected with the virus so far worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities.