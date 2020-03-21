'Yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka': Kevin Pietersen urges Indians fans in Hindi to stay safe during COVID-19 spread

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has shared a post in Hindi and urged the citizens of India to follow all the government's guidelines on social distancing due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus across the country.

On March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to citizens of India to follow a 'Janta curfew' on March 22 in the view of novel coronavirus pandemic and said, "I am seeking one more support from every countryman today".

"This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm," the PM further added during his address to the nation.

Pietersen took to Twitter and wrote: "Namaste india hum sab corona virus ko harane mein ek saath hai , hum sab apne apne sarkar ki baat ka nirdes kare aur ghar me kuch Dino ke liye rahe , yeh samay hai hosiyaar rahene ka .App sabhi ko der sara pyaar."

HERE IS THE POST

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. With over 270 plus cases in India only, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

More than 240,000 people have been infected with the virus so far worldwide, with over 10,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 13 declared that the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic has moved from China, where new cases reported have drastically decreased, to Europe, where most countries are seeing a climb in infections and fatalities.