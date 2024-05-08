Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, who was almost replaced from first film, cursed director, went on to do over 500 films, won National Awards

Remember Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala? Saw failed marriage; illness ruined her career, has done no film in 20 years

Meet man, who studied in US, worked as investor, now part of Rs 765000 crore company as...

This film bombed at box office, producer lost crores, director quit filmmaking, now listed in greatest films ever made

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Remember Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala? Saw failed marriage; illness ruined her career, has done no film in 20 years

Meet man, who studied in US, worked as investor, now part of Rs 765000 crore company as...

This film bombed at box office, producer lost crores, director quit filmmaking, now listed in greatest films ever made

8 most expensive Indian web series

Superfoods to increase oxygen supply in blood

8 protein-rich Indian dinner recipes to cook in 30 minutes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Remember Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala? Saw failed marriage; illness ruined her career, has done no film in 20 years

This film bombed at box office, producer lost crores, director quit filmmaking, now listed in greatest films ever made

Watch: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to marriage plans at The Great Indian Kapil Show, says ‘mujhe zor se…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Remember Kaanta Laga girl Shefali Jariwala? Saw failed marriage; illness ruined her career, has done no film in 20 years

Shefali Jariwala became an overnight sensation with Kaanta Laga at the age of 19 but an illness kept her from taking up work

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 08, 2024, 06:21 PM IST

article-main
Shefali Jariwala in Kaanta Laga (left) and now (right)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2002, for a couple of months during the summer, there was one song that played in every party, every wedding, and even at the odd birthday party – the song of the season you may call it. The remix of Kaanta Laga (originally from the 1972 film Samadhi) was a chartbuster. Included in the DJ Doll album, it was a huge hit and also made the model in the music video – Shefali Jariwala – an overnight star. The 19-year-old became a sensation.

How big was Shefali Jariwala?

Kaanta Laga was one of the biggest songs of the year in Hindi, having spent weeks in various top 10 charts. It revolutionised remixes and began a new era of Bollywood remixes, focussed on music videos. The music video, featuring the 19-year-old Shefali, was also a rage. She was signed for her first film – Mujhse Shaadi Karogi – soon after. There she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and Priyanka Chopra in a brief role. But that was the extent of her Bollywood film career. She did only one more film – a 2011 Kannada release called Hudaguru. But Shefali did participate in two seasons of Nach Baliye as well as Boogie Woogie between 2008 and 2016. Shefali married Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros in 2004 when she was 22. The marriage ended in divorce in 2009. Since 2014, she has been married to Parag Tyagi.

How epilepsy derailed Shefali’s career

In an interview in 2020, Shefali revealed that she had lived with epilepsy ever since she was 15 years old. The fits and challenges to combat the illness took a toll on her fledgling career, forcing her to focus on her well-being, which resulted in her not being able to take up more work. In 2018, Shefali made her OTT debut with Baby Come Naa, a show that streamed on Alt Balaji. In 2019, she participated in te 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss but failed to win. In 2024, after years away from Hindi entertainment, she made a comeback with the TV show Shaitani Rasmein.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This Rs 917 crore high-speed rail bridge took 9 years to build, but it leads nowhere, know why

Flyfish Review – Giving Business Owners The Payroll Management Services They Seek

Delhi liquor policy case: SC defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail plea

Meet actress who made debut with a superstar, gave many flop films, then quit acting, now runs business worth Rs..

5 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers in India (Real & Cheap)

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement